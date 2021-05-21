Family of 5 in insolation in Fiji test COVID positive

The cases are members of one household in Muanikoso, Nasinu.

One of these cases is an employee of Extra Supermarket.

So all five of these cases have been under home quarantine following the discovery of that cluster last week. Contact tracing investigations are ongoing.

The Ministry of Health said their contact tracing for a case announced yesterday from the Vunimono/Nadali cluster has identified him as being a potentially high-risk case for transmission.

He is a driver for a security company and was working up until Wednesday, 19 May.

The ministry said therefore, the public should expect to see extensive contact tracing activities ongoing in the Suva-Nausori area.

There are now 62 active cases in isolation.

Fiji has recorded 195 cases and four deaths in Fiji since recording the first case on 19 March 2020.

Screening and Testing Update

The latest testing data will be reported once a day during the evening update.

There are 2625 primary contacts of previous cases who were being monitored in Suva. Out of 2625, 1619 have been cleared, with 1006 still being followed up.

Photo file