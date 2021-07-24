Fiji’s COVID-19 death toll and cases increase

There are currently 16,061 active cases.

During the 24-hours to 8am yesterday, 468 people were tested positive for COVID-19.

That compares to 918 infections and 15 deaths in the previous 24-hour period.

The age range for the 11 people that died are between 40 and 84.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong said seven other COVID-19 positive patients had died, however their deaths were not caused by the virus but due to serious pre-existing medical conditions.

Dr Fong said one death is being investigated.

Fiji's seven-day average daily test positivity is 28.8 percent.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) test positivity threshold is five percent.

21,759 cases have been recorded during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Photo Fijian Government Caption: The Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team (FEMAT) field hospital at the National Gymnasium will begin operations as a COVID facility over the weekend.