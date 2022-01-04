Fiji confirms community transmission of Omicron variant

Samples sequenced by the Ministry of Healtth and the Doherty Institute in Melbourne, were determined to be Omicron , the latest COVID-19 variant in circulation around the world.

The Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong said Fiji has community transmission of both Omicron and Delta variants throughout the country.

He added that it explains the high number of cases recorded recently given the high transmissibility of the variant.

Health experts are warning it will become the dominant variant.

Dr Fong also said Omicron has been shown to escape immunity from infection induced by previous infection or vaccination.

This means that people who have been previously infected by other variants or have been fully vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine can get infected with Omicron.

However, it is more likely to cause milder diseases, with data showing that the risk of hospitalization with Omicron compared with Delta is reduced by as much as 80 percent, and, once in the hospital, the risk of severe diseases with Omicron is reduced by as much as 70 percent.

People are advised to stay home and do not attend any gatherings if they have any symptoms of Covid-19.

Fiji has recorded 266 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8am Sunday January 2, 2022.