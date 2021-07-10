Fiji COVID-19 positive cases pass 800, three more deaths confirmed

The Health Ministry said last night all three patients were not vaccinated against the virus.

A 56-year-old man from Davuilevu in Nausori was admitted to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva with COVID-19 symptoms (cough, fever and generalised body pains).

Health Secretary James Fong said the man had been unwell for two weeks and his condition worsened in hospital. He died three days after admission.

"The second COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Suva who was referred to the CWM Hospital from the Samabula screening clinic," Dr Fong said.

"He was noted to be in severe respiratory distress and his condition worsened in the hospital."

He died one day after admission.

Dr Fong said a 69-year-old woman from Nabua was referred to the CWM Hospital from the Samabula Health Centre.

"She presented in severe respiratory distress. Her condition worsened in hospital and she died on the same day."

Dr Fong said another death, a 15-year-old who had tested positive to COVID, is being investigated to determine the cause.