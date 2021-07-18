Fiji records 1,180 new COVID-19 cases

There have been five new COVID-19 deaths for the period of 13th July to 16th July.

There have now been 85 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 83 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

We also have recorded 34 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

There have been 159 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 12,975 active cases.

There have been 16,401 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021. We have recorded a total of 16,471 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 3,377 recoveries.

Seven more deaths currently under investigation.

These will be discussed once investigations (including test results) and classifications are complete.