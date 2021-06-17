Fiji records 121 new COVID-19 cases

The total number since the second outbreak started in April is now at 1373.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong said a new cluster has been identified within the Rewa Emergency Operations Centre, possibly linked to the Vunimono cluster in Nausori.

There are two new cases for this cluster.

A new cluster is also at the Town House Hotel in Suva where Colonial War Memorial (CWM) Hospital and the ministry COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT) staff are being accommodated.

Dr Fong said there are 19 cases within this cluster, likely linked to the CWM Hospital or IMT clusters.

Eleven cases have been identified as primary contacts of earlier cases, and the respective response teams are determining the cluster link.

He said cases at Nasevou St - Lami, Nakoba St - Lami, Delainavesi - Lami, Qauia St - Lami, Naituni - Rewa, Qima Settlement - Nadi, Feeder Rd, Tacirua, Wainivula Rd, Cunningham Stage 4, Naduru Rd, Ura Place, Toorak, Freshet, Makoi, Bau St Nausori, Toga, Nausori, Nabitu, Nausori are also under investigation.

"Sixty-one cases are linked to existing clusters," he said.

There is 1 case from the Korovou cluster, 8 cases from the Incident Management Team cluster, 26 cases from the CWM Hospital cluster, 5 cases from the Tramline, Nawaka, Nadi cluster, 1 case from the Nawajikuma, Nawaka, Nadi cluster, 1 from the Kinoya cluster, 1 from the Navosai cluster, 4 from the Sakoca cluster, 3 from Naitasiri, 4 from the Wailoku cluster, 4 from the Nasinu Police Barracks cluster and 3 from the Navy cluster.