Fiji records 180 new COVID-19 cases

This was recorded in the 24-hour period ending 8am today.

Of the 180 cases, 168 are from the Lami – Nausori containment area, 11 cases are from the Western Division and one case in Korovou, Tailevu.

The country recorded 126 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday with one death.

The Ministry of Health says the 42-year old man died at the CWM Hospital in Suva.

He was admitted to the hospital with leptospirosis and also tested positive for COVID-19 during his admission.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says the man’s death is currently being investigated by his doctors to determine if it will be classified as a COVID-19 death.

There have also been 86 recoveries in the last 24 hours and the new cases have raised the number of COVID-19 cases recorded since April to 2,200.