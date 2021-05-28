Fiji records 28 new COVID-19 cases

The highest number of active cases of 151 are now located within Suva and Nausori and all of them are in isolation.

Six new cases was reported last evening after 22 cases were announced earlier in the day.

According to Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, of the six cases, four are primary contacts within the Muanikoso cluster about 8km out of Suva and 2 are from the Vunivivi cluster in Nausori.

The 22 cases announced during the day include 12 residents from Vunivivi, 7 Fiji Navy officers, 2 people from the Fiji Military Forces Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Suva and 1 resident from Kinoya.

Investigations have revealed that the navy, Waila and Vunivivi clusters are connected through a common exposure event which was a funeral.

Doctor Fong said the resident of Kinoya has no links to other cases at this early stage of investigation.

He added the 2 new cases at the George Mate Medical Centre at Queen Elizabeth Barracks are connected to the QEB cluster.

He said the 7 naval officers and staff are contacts of the first naval officer to test positive and are part of the navy cluster.

The residents of Vunivivi were found as part of screening of that area in connection with the navy cluster.

Four patients have recovered.

There have been 244 cases during this current outbreak which began in April.

Fiji has had 314 cases in total, with 159 recoveries and 4 deaths, since the first case was reported on 19 March 2020.

In another development overnight, the Parliament sitting scheduled for today and next week has been cancelled after a secretariat staff was identified as a primary contact of COVID-19 positive case.

Parliament precincts and offices have been closed with immediate effect upon the directive of the Ministry of Health.

A statement said all parliamentary business will resume upon advice and clearance from the Ministry.

Photo Caption: Police Checkpoint in Suva. Source: File Photo