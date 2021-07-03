Fiji records 404 new COVID-19 cases

Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong said the new cases are mainly from the Central and Western Divisions.

There are two cases that have been identified at the Malau Quarantine Facility in Labasa.

Doctor Fong said these two cases are noted to be repatriates from the Central Division and are in quarantine.

The Ministry of Health said there have also been five deaths of COVID-19 positive patients since the last update.

He added out of the five deaths, one death has been classified as a COVID-19 death, one death has been classified as a death from other medical causes and three deaths are currently being investigated.

There have now been 25 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 23 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year

The Permanent Secretary said 12 COVID-19 positive patients died from conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19.

There have been 52 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 4,243 active cases in isolation.

There have been 5,183 cases during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Fiji has recorded a total of 5253 cases since our first case was reported in March 2020, with 970 recoveries.