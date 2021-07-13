Fiji records 873 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths

Cases have increased compared to the 485 cases and three deaths in the previous 24-hour period.

The Health Ministry announced that all three patients were unvaccinated.

Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong said five other people who tested positive for COVID-19 had died but their deaths have been attributed to "serious pre-existing medical conditions and not COVID-19."

Fiji has 9310 active cases in isolation. There have been 58 deaths reported, 56 of them are from the latest outbreak that began in April.

Apart from the 15-year-old that died, the other two deaths are two women aged 56 and 87 year-old.

As of 11 July, 353,355 Fijians have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 66,643 have received both doses.

Dr Fong said 60.2 percent of the target population had received at least one dose and 11.4 percent were now fully vaccinated.

The seven-day average of new cases per day is 696 cases or 787 cases per million population per day.