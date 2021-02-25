Fiji records new COVID-19 border quarantine case

The case is a 30-year-old man, who travelled from Manila, Philippines, transiting through Hong Kong, arriving in Nadi on flight FJ1394 on 18 February.

He returned a weak positive result during routine testing while undergoing mandatory 14-day quarantine in a government designated border quarantine facility in Nadi.

“He currently has no symptoms and had tested negative on pre-departure testing before departing for Fiji. Based on the weak positive test result, and current lack of symptoms, he is considered a historical case, who was likely infected and recovered multiple weeks or months before entering Fiji. It is known that non-infectious fragments of the virus can remain detectable, and cause a positive test result long after the infection has passed, and even after previous negative test results; therefore, it is unlikely that this person is currently infectious. However, management of this case will follow our standard protocol for positive cases.

The individual was transferred to the isolation ward at the Lautoka hospital in accordance with the standard protocol for COVID-19 cases. The frontline border quarantine staff that may have had any contact with the case will be monitored and tested as a precaution according to our protocols,” the ministry statement said.

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old woman also returned a weak positive test result during routine testing while undergoing mandatory 14-day quarantine in a government designated border quarantine facility in Nadi.

“She had travelled from Panama City, Panama, transiting through Los Angeles, arriving in Nadi on flight FJ1811 on February 18th. This individual had tested positive and was confirmed as a COVID-19 case in Panama in December 2020. She recovered and tested negative during subsequent tests, including a pre-departure test, before departing for Fiji. Based on the weak positive test results, her current lack of symptoms, and history of testing positive in Panama, this is considered a historical case, which will not be counted as a new case for Fiji. She is also unlikely to be infectious, though as a precaution, she has also been isolated,” the ministry said.

Fiji has now had 57 cases in total, with 1 active case, 54 recoveries and 2 deaths, since the first case was reported on 19 March 2020. The last 39 cases have been international travel associated cases detected in border quarantine. It has been 312 days since the last case was detected outside border quarantine on 18 April 2020.

A total of 29,626 laboratory tests have been conducted, with a daily average of 160 tests per day over the last 7 days, and a weekly average of 1048 tests per week over the last 2 weeks.

Photo source: Fiji Ministry of Health Caption: Centre for Disease Control Fiji