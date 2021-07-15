Fiji records ten deaths from COVID-19 in five days

According to the Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, most of the deaths are elderly people.

Six of them are women and four men.

The oldest is a 92-year-old man who was not vaccinated and the youngest is a 42-year-old woman who was not fully vaccinated.

From the current list of deaths, eight are not vaccinated while two have received their first doses of the vaccine.

In the midst of these deaths, Fiji has recorded 634 new cases for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am yesterday.

There have now been 69 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 67 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

”We also have recorded 29 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19.”

There have been 314 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 10,033 active cases.

There have been 12,596 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

We have recorded a total of 12,666 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 2,535 recoveries