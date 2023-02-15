Fiji removes remaining Covid-19 related border health measures

The removal of all Covid-19 related border health measures are now in effect.

The Government said the move comes following careful consideration of the global and national Covid-19 situation by the Covid-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce (CRMT) and applies to both arrivals from air and sea.

Previously, all travellers 16 years and above were required to produce proof of full vaccination and travel insurance covering Covid-19.

As reported by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS), Fiji’s hospitalisation is low, owed to the community-wide immunisation and in-country surveillance capacity. Notably, the focus remains on implementing Covid safe measures around those vulnerable to the severe effects of Covid-19.

The MHMS also reports 100 percent of Fiji’s estimated adult population have received one dose and 95 percent received the second dose.

“The vaccination of our target population has been progressing well with the 12 years and above coverage rate for Fiji being 99 percent for Dose 1 and 89 percent for Dose 2.”

According to the ministry, as of the 8 February, 170,867 (54.6 percent) booster-eligible individuals have so far received their 3rd dose while 29,208 individuals have been administered the 4th dose.

The ministry said Fiji’s Border Authorities will continue to review border health measures and maintain community surveillance for early warning of future threats while fostering socio-economic recovery.

Fiji recorded 68,864 Covid cases and 883 deaths during the pandemic.

Photo file