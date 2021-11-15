Fiji rolls out Pfizer vaccination for children

A team from the Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Team began dispatching the vaccine around Viti Levu yesterday in order for all vaccination centres to be ready for launch today.

Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete while receiving the Pfizer vaccine from the New Zealand High Commission reiterated the need for children to get vaccinated.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong said this will also protect children who have not yet been vaccinated and are below that eligible age group.

“And once we have deployed the Pfizer to that group of people the 12 to 14 and then we will start looking at the evidence and how it builds up and how it works towards the younger age group.”

Parents have been urged to register their children who are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.