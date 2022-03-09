 

First Covid-19 case arrives in Aitutaki

BY: Loop Pacific
15:38, March 9, 2022
37 reads

The first Covid-19 case has been discovered in Aitutaki in the Cook Islands.

The case is an Aitutaki resident, and the person is isolating at home.

Household contacts are currently being identified and are asked to quarantine.

Like Rarotonga, the population on Aitutaki is highly vaccinated and Prime Minister Mark Brown said they are prepared for this.

Over the weekend 24 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total number to 130.

R-A-T tests will be used to diagnose new cases in the Cook Islands as is occurring in New Zealand.

No additional PCR test will be required except for clinical reasons.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Cook Islands
Aitutaki
COVID-19 case
