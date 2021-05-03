Floods hamper Covid-19 response in Fiji

Fijians woke today to the lifting of a snap-lockdown imposed since Saturday in Suva and surrounding towns after dozens of community cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the community.

While there were no new cases of the virus overnight, the Health Ministry is urging the public to not let their guard down.

Health Secretary Dr James Fong said since 4am local time, the Suva-Nausori lockdown zone will revert into two separate containment areas.

He said this meant that within these containment areas, only movement for essential purposes may resume.

Fong said that just because Fiji had no new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, it does not mean people can relax and celebrate.

According to him, 1,212 tests and 7560 community screenings were completed on Saturday.

"But no confirmed cases - at this stage - is no reason for celebration," Fong said.

"It doesn't mean there are no cases out there; it means none have been detected over the past 24 hours.

"We are certain there are more cases that will develop or - worryingly - that an unconfirmed case of the virus has already developed into a highly contagious disease.

"Our biggest fear right now is that someone, with symptoms, has not reported to a screening clinic or called 158."

This virus arrives in waves, Fong said adding a lull could often signal a surge in cases.

He urged the public not to let "one day of no new cases fool anyone into thinking this storm is over".