Hundreds given false Covid results in Sydney lab error

The mistake, which took place over the Christmas period, was due to a "data processing error".

The Australian state of New South Wales is seeing rising infection numbers following the arrival of the hyper-infectious Omicron Covid variant.

Officials say an increase in swabbing tests has caused massive backlogs.

Some of those affected have expressed concern that they may have unknowingly infected their loved ones over Christmas.

The SydPath lab apologised in a statement on Tuesday and said the mistake, which affected 886 people in total, had happened as workers faced an "unprecedented" volume of tests.

It initially admitted earlier this week that it had erroneously told 400 people on Christmas Day that they did not have Covid. They were only notified about the mistake the following day.

The blunder grew when SydPath later revealed that hundreds more had been prematurely told they had tested negative, when their results had not yet been determined. On Tuesday, the lab said 486 people from this group had been confirmed as Covid-positive.

In its latest statement, SydPath said it had moved from an automatic system to a manual one to deal with its increased workload.

"Unfortunately... a simple data processing error was made which led to the wrong test results being released," it said.

SydPath said it had since switched back to its automated system and would reduce the number of Covid swabs it would process to maintain the quality of its testing.