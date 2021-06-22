Joint Australian and NZ medical assistance team to help Fiji respond to COVID-19 outbreak

The team will work with their Fijian counterparts from the Ministry of Health & Medical Services to bolster Fiji’s fight against COVID-19.

Australia and New Zealand deployed the highly trained joint multi-disciplinary team following a request from the Fijian Government.

The team’s priority over the next 28 days will be creating additional spaces to offer care to non-COVID patients and to strengthen infection control protocols.

The team are fully vaccinated and, following quarantine, will deploy to Suva to support the Fiji Ministry of Health.

Fiji has been struggling to contain a second wave of COVID-19 cases since April this year.

The ministry reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hour period ending at 8am yesterday with another death.

A 42-year old man died at the CWM Hospital in Suva.

He was admitted to the hospital with leptospirosis and also tested positive for COVID-19 during his admission.

Photo supplied Caption: Members of the joint multi-disciplinary team at Nadi International Airport