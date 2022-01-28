Kiribati extends lockdown as 65 new cases recorded

The Micronesian Island nation recorded 65 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of positive infections to 181.

The Health Ministry said the new infections were reported on Tarawa, and those infected are in home isolation.

There are now 145 local and 36 imported cases.

Authorities also confirmed that some government officials have tested positive for the virus and are working remotely.

The authorities are advising people to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols to minimise the risks and spreading the virus in the community.

The Kiribati government only reopened its border this month with new updated travel procedures.

Kiribati closed its international border in March 2020 to keep its population of approximately 140,000 people safe from Covid-19.

But the first flight into the country this month, from Fiji, had passengers infected with Covid-19.

They were placed in isolation under the new updated travel procedures but the government later confirmed that four cases had been outside of quarantine, leading to a 24 hour lockdown.

