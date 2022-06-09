More Covid restrictions lifted in American Samoa

He said these are the four pillars to protect the territory from further surges in the community from other viruses in the future.

Lieutenant Governor, Talauega Eleasalo Ale, marked Tuesday as day 106 since the first case of Covid was detected in the community.

"We have witnessed the loss of dear lives and many who have suffered as a result of Covid but by the grace of God we have weathered through the difficult times and we are now at a point where we can safely declare that our surge has to a lull, and we are in a better place than we were in the early part of this year."

Overall total cumulative cases since the community spread stand at 6,208 and Covid-related deaths remain at thirty-one.

The Health Department is now releasing Covid-19 data weekly instead of daily as the community spread of Covid-19 cases remains low in the territory.

Since February 21, the LBJ Medical Center reports that 107 individuals were admitted to the hospital due to Covid illness.

Talauega thanked the community, first responders, health officials, and others for supporting the government efforts to protect the territory from the deadly virus.

He also expressed appreciation to the US government team, who returned to the U.S. last week, after being on the island since the first week of March to support the local Covid response.

Photo: Fili Sagapolutele caption; Lieutenant governor, Talauega Eleasalo Ale