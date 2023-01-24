New Zealand has13,880 new cases, 79 deaths and 242 in hospital

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 1979 - last Monday it was 2738. Of the new cases, 5357 are reinfections.

There were also 242 people in hospital at midnight Sunday including seven cases in ICU.

RNZ reports the ministry also reported 79 deaths with Covid-19.

Of the 79 people whose deaths were reported, two were from Northland, 24 were from the Auckland region, six were from Waikato, five were from Bay of Plenty, two were from Lakes, one was from Tairawhiti, two were from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, six were from MidCentral, three were from Wellington region, three were from Nelson Marlborough, 12 were from Canterbury, two were from South Canterbury and 10 were from Southern.

One was less than 10 years old, two were in their 20s, two were in their 40s, seven were in their 50s, 12 were in their 60s, ten were in their 70s, 27 were in their 80s and 18 were aged over 90, the ministry reported. Of these people, 50 were women and 29 were men.

Today's figure compares to 19,215 new Covid-19 cases, 57 further deaths and 333 people in hospital with the virus, announced last Monday.