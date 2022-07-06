New Zealand sees 10,290 cases in community, 12 new deaths

In a statement, the Ministry of Health, said 522 people were now in hospital, and 10 of those were in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 7951 - up 661 on yesterday.

Today's death toll covers a period back to 1 July.

One person was in their 60s, three in their 70s, five in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

The new BA.2.75 subvariant was detected in New Zealand for the first time, the ministry said, confirmed by genome sequencing on Friday of two cases in people who had travelled recently from India.

Early evidence from overseas suggested the subvariant had some characteristics that may enhance its ability to evade immunity similar to the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, and BA.2.75 may be more transmissible than BA.2, the Ministry of Health said.

Yesterday, the ministry reported another 24 deaths of people with the coronavirus, which had occurred in the period since 14 April, and 9629 new community cases. The seven-day rolling average of cases was 7246, a rise of more than 1700 compared to the same the previous week.