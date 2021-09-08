NSW Covid-19 update: nine deaths, 1480 new cases | Loop Vanuatu

The figures were reported for the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday.

The youngest person to die was a man in his 20s who was not vaccinated and had underlying conditions.

Seven of the nine deaths were not vaccinated. One person had had one dose and one person had had two doses. All the people had underlying health conditions.

There are currently 1136 people with Covid-19 admitted to hospital; 194 people are in intensive care and 78 need ventilation.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said 75 percent of NSW's eligible population had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 42 percent were fully vaccinated.

She said the state was "inching towards" the magic figure of 70 percent fully vaccinated that would lead to some restrictions of the lockdown being relaxed.

Yesterday the state announced 1220 new locally acquired cases and eight deaths.