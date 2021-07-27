NSW records 172 new Covid-19 cases as focus now on western Sydney

Sixty of those cases are known to have been in the community while infectious.

A further 19 cases were in isolation for only part of their infectious period and the isolation status of another 32 cases are under investigation.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the main focus of concern had shifted to Western Sydney.

"We are now seeing the virus becoming more prevalent in Western Sydney than south-west Sydney," she said.

The Premier said she was hoping to announce whether the lockdown affecting Greater Sydney and its surrounds would be extended past July 31 "as early as tomorrow".

"I just ask everybody for their patience," she said.

"I know it's a very difficult and frustrating time."

There was better news for the state's Central West, with the Premier flagging that the lockdown in Orange, Blayney and Cabonne local government areas could be lifted tonight.

"The health advice is very promising in that regard, there'll be a message sent out later today," she said.

Meanwhile, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed the state's lockdown will end at midnight (local time), with schools and some workplaces due to open again tomorrow.