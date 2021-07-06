NSW records 35 new community cases

Seven were in the community while infectious.

Berejiklian said she was pleased that the majority of today's cases had been in isolation, but household contacts remained a concern.

"I can say that the lockdown certainly has been effective in not doubling and tripling the figures that we were worried about," she said.

"Thirty-three cases are linked to a known case or cluster and 20 of these are household contacts. Again, highlighting the risk within households."

At 11.59pm yesterday (NZ time), the trans-Tasman bubble between New Zealand and Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and ACT reopened.

The travel pause between New Zealand and Western Australia, Northern Territory, New South Wales and Queensland remains in place and will be reviewed on 6 July.