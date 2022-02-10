 

Omicron variant widespread in Kiribati as 222 new Covid-19 cases recorded

BY: Loop Pacific
11:22, February 10, 2022
Kiribati reported 222 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total positive infections to 2,173.

The omicron variant is now widespread in the community as cases continue to be recorded on South Tarawa, Betio, Buota, Butaritari island and in North Tarawa.

The health ministry has confirmed that a 65-year-old woman who previously had a stroke has been admitted to an isolation centre.

The health ministry said 48 border cases at the Quarantine Centre have all been discharged after they tested negative, while another 88 community cases have recovered.

There is one confirmed Covid-19 death on the atoll islands.

     

