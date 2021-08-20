Over 700 infections, 8 deaths amid suspected first case on Fiji’s outer island | Loop Vanuatu

The 63 year-old woman from Rakiraki Village in Yale, Kadavu, was declared dead on arrival at the Vunisea Hospital on Tuesday.

If her death is found to have been caused by COVID, this will be the Eastern Division's first case of the virus.

The woman's death comes amid 781 new cases of the Delta variant reported in the 24 hours to 8am yesterday.

The government also confirmed eight more deaths, taking the toll to 421.

That compares with 653 cases and eight deaths in the previous 24-hour period.

Kadavu, a volcanic archipelago, is the fourth largest island in Fiji, and has a number of smaller islands in the Great Astrolabe Reef.

Its main administrative centre is Vunisea, which has an airport, a high school, a hospital and a government station.

Suva, Fiji's capital, lies 88 kilometres to the north of Kadavu - the population of the island province was 10,167 in the 2007 census.

Health Secretary Dr James Fong said the woman may have died at home or on the way to Vunisea Hospital.

Her family reported that she had cough, fever and shortness of breath, Dr Fong said.

"She was swabbed as per protocol and tested positive for COVID-19.

"This death is currently classified as under investigation while awaiting investigation and issuance of a death certificate by the medical team."

Dr Fong said early investigations have indicated that the woman had contact with individuals who went on unauthorised travel between Suva and Kadavu.

Dr Fong said a response team is currently on-site to investigate the case and conduct public health inquiries with testing and quarantine of contacts.

"Given the clinical details of the case, and link to persons known to have illegally travelled between Suva and Kadavu, we have to assume there is community transmission on the island of Kadavu," Dr Fong said.

"To help with our public health containment measures we are suspending shipping services to Kadavu for a week starting 19th of August to the 26th of August 2021.

"There will also be a 14-day containment zone established for the Gasele Nursing Zone in Kadavu. This is to localise the disease to the nursing zone area for one incubation period of 14 days and to monitor incidence and disease trend in the lockdown area within this period."

Movement between the several villages in the containment zone has been restricted to reduce further spread of the virus, Dr Fong said.

Home quarantine of the primary contacts will be enforced, he added, and contact tracing of primary contacts and secondary contacts will continue.

"The identification and monitoring of vulnerable persons will be initiated and strengthened. A community engagement program will be escalated to foster COVID safe behaviour with specific focus on protecting the vulnerable persons.

"Vaccination education and rollout will be escalated and targeted to vulnerable persons. Further to this, a clinical scouting team will be deployed over the weekend to Vunisea to map out a plan to escalate clinical care capability and strengthen care access especially to the identified vulnerable persons."

Dr Fong urged residents in the maritime zone not to travel to the main island of Viti Levu where the outbreak is centred.

He called on village leaders and elders to support the ministry's efforts to protect the outer islands and to report any suspicious movement into their communities.

There have been four more deaths of COVID positive patients, however Dr Fong said these were caused by serious pre-existing medical conditions and not due to the coronavirus.

He said a total of 233 COVID-positive patients had died from serious medical conditions they had before they contracted the virus; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

Photo file Caption: Fiji Health Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong