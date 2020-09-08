 

Pacific health expert says the death of former Cook Islands PM a harsh but clear reminder of Covid-19

BY: Loop Pacific
10:07, September 8, 2020
The Chair of the Pasifika General Practitioner Network says the death on Friday of the former Cook Islands Prime MInister Dr Joe Williams is a harsh but clear reminder of the reality of Covid-19.

“It’s brought up the reality. This has hit one of our own particularly very well known pillars of the community," says Dr Apisalome Talemaitoga.​ 

“We have to really encourage the community to remain vigilant and keep up the testing. But it has really shaken the community.” 

He also paid tribute to Dr Williams, saying he epitomised the role of serving the community in the health sector. 

“It’s very sad. A sad time for Pacific community in general. But for all general practitioners that continue to work day in day out.  

"This reminds us of what a lot of my General Practitioner colleagues do, serving the community and their patients right through till the very end." 

     

