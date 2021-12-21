 

Pacific health experts planning for challenges Omicron could create in 2022

08:33, December 21, 2021
Pacific health experts in New Zealand are already planning for the challenges Omicron could create in 2022.

Dr Api Talemaitoga said he is sceptical the allocated government funding for Pacific-lead initiatives will be enough, with many providers running on the 'smell of an oily rag' already.

He said adequate funding will be the key to a strong community push to administer boosters and vaccinate children in the new year:

"The reason for that is just two doses of the pfizer vaccine doesn't give enough protection to people from Omicron," he said.

The Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito Su'a William Sio, said NZ$8-million will go directly to Pacific providers who have been driving the response across New Zealand.

     

