PNG reports 10 new cases of Covid-19

The latest cases were reported in West Sepik, Madang, East New Britain and in the National Capital District.

In the NCD, two men aged 45 year and 49 year who reside in Moresby South tested positive. They were both experiencing fever, muscle aches and had a cough at the time of testing.

East New Britain and Madang reported a case each while West Sepik reported six new cases.

A 36 year old female was the latest to be confirmed positive in the East New Britain province. She was experiencing symptoms.

In Madang a 52 year old female tested positive, however she was not showing symptoms of Covid-19.

West Sepik recorded six positive cases of which five are health care workers.

The country's Covid 19 cases stands at 955 with 10 known deaths.

Seventeen provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville have reported cases