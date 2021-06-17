Six infants test positive for COVID-19 in Fiji

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health Dr James Fong confirmed to the Fiji Times that the infants are in stable condition at the Lautoka Hospital.

The infants and their mothers were from a community in lockdown in Nadi.

They were recently assisted by the non-governmental organisation - Foundation of the Rural Integrated Enterprises and Development (FRIEND) Fiji.

A post on the FRIEND Fiji official social media page said they responded to a request for assistance from the community in lockdown in Nadi.

FRIEND Fiji then facilitated the request after donors bought baby essential packs. The packages were delivered to the mothers in need last Thursday.

Dr. Fong also confirmed that some mothers and babies from the Colonial Memorial Hospital’s Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit in Suva were transferred to Lautoka Hospital because of escalating COVID-19 cases at the CWM Hospital.