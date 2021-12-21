Six travelers test positive for Covid-19 in Fiji

The Ministry of Health recorded the cases after the mandatory 3-day hotel stay and testing.

MOH’s Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong said in accordance with entry requirements, all cases had tested negative in the 72 hours before departure and are fully vaccinated.

Dr Fong added that all the cases are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and have been isolated within hotels with protocols that have been established in the lead-up to border opening.

He said the positive samples will be sent to the partner laboratory in Australia for genomic sequencing.

He added the temporary removal of any country from Fiji’s Travel Partner Country list is already an ongoing assessment process.

The Health Ministry has also noted that a number of travel partner countries now have widespread community transmission of Omicron.

The MOH team is continuing to promote Covid-safe behavior and ensure that Fijians remain safe against the virus.

Fiji has recorded 28 new cases of Covid- 19 in the last 24 hours.