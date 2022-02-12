Solomon Islands Covid-19 cases stands at 4203

The Minister of Health and Medical Services, Culwick Togamana, said a total of 229 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours - 166 in Honiara which represented 72 per cent of new cases and 63 cases from the provinces.

Dr Togamana said in terms of Covid-19 related deaths, the country's total figure stands at 50 - 38 in Honiara, eight in Guadalcanal Province, three in Malaita and one in Western Province.

The country's first case of domestic transmission of the virus was recorded last month.

