Solomon Islands receives 50,000 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine from China

The Solomon Times reports that the doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Honiara on Sunday night.

The Sinopharm vaccine, which was developed by a Beijing-based State-Owned Enterprise, is yet to be approved by the World Health Organisation.

But the Solomons government said it would closely monitor the WHO's approval process relating to Sinopharm.

A Health Ministry official said the Sinopharm vaccine will only be rolled out once WHO approves it.

The Solomons' National Therapeutic Committee would also need to endorse the vaccine for it to be used in the country.

Three weeks ago the Solomons began its vaccine rollout, having received 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, supplied through the Covax facility.

Photo source Xinhua Caption: Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccines are unloaded at an airport in Honiara, Solomon Islands,