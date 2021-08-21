Solomons govt to conduct test lockdown of national capital | Loop Vanuatu

In a statement on Friday the government said the lockdown was necessary given the surge of the deadly COVID-19 delta variant globally.

It said this was especially important as the country prepares for a limited re-opening of incoming flights which have been suspended for weeks because of worsening delta outbreaks in neighbouring countries.

It said Cabinet has approved the trial of the revised Lock-down plan for the Honiara Emergency Zone through a 36-hour lockdown from 6pm on Sunday 29th August to 6am Tuesday 31 August 2021.

The government through National Disaster Council (NDC) said the Lock-down plan was recently reviewed to take into account lessons from the lockdown last year and the delta variant.

The review was done by the National Disaster Operations Committee along with stakeholders and donor partners.

Photo file SIBC Caption: Honiara