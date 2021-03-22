Solomons vaccine rollout to begin Wednesday

At the weekend, 24-thousand doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, supplied through Covax facility, arrived in the Solomons.

The country's prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, gave a national update confirming the rollout will launch at the central field hospital which he said was best equipped for mass vaccinations.

He urged all people over eighteen years of age to get vaccinated when a health team comes to their area.

"Fellow citizens, it is crucial that we commence the covid-19 vaccination rollout in Honiara so that our teams are seasoned by the time they deploy to the western border where support facilities may be a little more limited."

Sogavare told citizens not to be afraid of vaccination, indicating he'll be among the first in line to get the jab.

"Do not be afraid to take the vaccination. Every medicine we take has side effects.

"Some of us may develop mild side effects such as pain or itchiness at the injection site, or a short period of feeling unwell. Such side effects are common in other injectable mediucines we take when we are sick."

According to Sogavare, the vaccination rollout in Honiara would be completed within approximately one week.

After that, vaccination and medical teams are to deploy to the country's west (Western and Choiseul Provinces) as well as outer Malaita islands, where comunities are considered at higher risk of the virus spreading from neighbouring Papua New Guinea.

The prime minister said that health teams expected to finalise the vaccination stations and lists fore the western region in the next ten days.