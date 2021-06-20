Sydney's Bondi community cluster rises to nine

Two locally acquired cases were recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday - a man in his 30s, which was announced yesterday morning, and the other a household contact of his.

Since 8pm yesterday, NSW Health recorded two additional cases of locally acquired transmission. These two cases will be officially recorded in tomorrow's numbers.

The two new cases, a woman and a man in their 50s, are from the Sutherland Shire and close contacts of previously reported cases. They have both been in isolation.

Meanwhile, a woman has tested positive to Covid-19 in Queensland overnight.

Queensland Health said in a statement that the woman, aged in her 30s, had completed 14 days of hotel quarantine at 9am on Saturday.

She had returned negative tests during hotel quarantine.

A follow-up test on 19 June shortly after leaving hotel quarantine - which was as part of routine aircrew surveillance - came back positive on Saturday evening.