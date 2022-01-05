Tens of thousands of new daily Covid cases in Australia

The Victoria figures mark another record-breaking jump in infections, surpassing Tuesday's tally of 14,020.

The new cases were detected from 59,682 test results, taking the test positivity rate to nearly 30 percent.

But the true figure is likely much higher, as the PCR testing network is overwhelmed by the rapid rise in cases.

There are now 51,317 active cases of the virus, and 731 people have died in the current outbreak.

The number of hospital patients with active Covid-19 infections has risen sharply in the past day from 516 to 591, including 53 patients in ICU, with 20 patients on a ventilator.

NSW government launches campaign to reduce testing pressure

Meanwhile, the NSW government has launched a campaign urging people only to get tested for Covid-19 if they have symptoms after the state recorded 35,054 new cases and eight deaths.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has risen to 1491, up from 1344, with 119 patients in intensive care.

Billboards and mobile phone alerts have been rolled out this morning in an effort to educate people about the new testing rules.

People are being urged to only get tested if they have symptoms or have been advised by health authorities.

Under the recent changes to isolation and testing, more people exposed to the virus can use Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) instead of PCR testing.

However, there is a major shortage of RATs across NSW, particularly in regional areas, with the state government's order of 50 million not expected until later this month.

The national cabinet is meeting today and is expected to discuss distributing tests to pensioners and disadvantaged people.

Many sectors are experiencing disruption due to the high positivity rates and today 325 childcare centres are closed in NSW due to staff testing positive.