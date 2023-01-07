Tuvalu stops recording Covid-19 cases

It has stopped recording Covid-19 cases, labeling the situation 'calm and normal.'

RNZ Pacific reports the last update was on November 30, 2022, when 2779 cases had been recorded since the community outbreak was announced on November 3.

Government spokesperson Lili Faavae said when the border was officially opened on December 1, 2022, a decision was made to scrap data recording of infections.

"Our government decided to officially open our borders on the first of December of last year [2022] and the Ministry of Health also lifted all its Covid special operations according to the community outbreak situation," she said.

Faavae said there have been no reports of severe cases, there are some cases but very few and they all are mild.

Photo File