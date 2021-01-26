US reinstates COVID-19 travel restrictions for all incoming airline passengers

The new requirement also applies to U.S. citizens and Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs),

Effective January 26, all airline passengers to the United States ages two years and older must provide either a negative COVID-19 viral test taken within three calendar days of travel or provide a positive test result and documentation from a licensed health care provider or public health official of having recovered from COVID-19 in the 90 days preceding travel.

Passengers must also attest, under penalty of law, to having received a negative qualifying test result or to recovery from COVID-19 and medical clearance to travel.

Photo file source Radio Canada