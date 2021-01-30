Vaccination programme rolls out in the French territories

The Pfizer vaccine programme began on 20 January and requires two doses with a 21 day interval between jabs.

The programme is funded by Paris and is free but not compulsory.

And French Polynesian health authorities have given the first of a two dose Covid-19 vaccine to 1526 of its most at-risk people.

The vaccination campaign began on 18 January with Phase One focusing on health workers and those over 75 on Tahiti and Mo'orea.

Hospital staff on Ra'iatea and Nuku Hiva are also being inoculated.

They will receive their second jab in February.

The French territory has been hard hit by the virus, recording over 18,000 cases and more than 130 deaths.

There were 35 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, and 20 people are in hospital including 9 in intensive care.