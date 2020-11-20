Vanuatu Covid-19 test results return negative

Twelve additional staff identified as at risk of exposure have also been tested negative and released immediately from temporary quarantine.

According to the Ministry of Health, there is no additional risk to the Vanuatu community from the case that is in isolation at Vila Central Hospital.

A total of 2250 passengers arrived in Port Vila and were placed in quarantine since phase 2 of repatriations began on 1 August.

Testing on days 5 and 11 of the mandatory 14-day quarantine period is being done for everyone in quarantine.

A total of 465 tests have been conducted in Vanuatu to date.

Photo file RNZ Pacific