Vanuatu Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine roll out on Fridays

The Ministry of Health will be starting on 9 July at the National Convention Centre in Port Vila.

At the official ceremony for the launch of the Sinopharm vaccine in June, 102 doses were administered to government officials and the Prime Minister, Bob Loughman as well as other Chinese nationals.

The ceremony was held after 20,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the country earlier in the month.

MOH stated “The rollout of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine will be administered alongside the ongoing rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccines (from Mondays to Thursdays) to ensure Vanuatu is protected.”

“Transportation is been arranged for Port Vila urban settings and now extended to South Efate communities targeting community people from Mele to Eratap/ Teouma.”

“This transport arrangement is targeting the elderly people and those with physical disability, while families and individuals are encouraged to arrange their own transportation to the National Convention Center to get vaccinated.”

Paunagisu Vaccination Site to operate for 10 days

The vaccination site on the north of Efate was launched on Tuesday, 29 June to cater for the population on the north of Efate and its offshore islands.

The vaccination programme started on 30 June and will continue for 10 days.