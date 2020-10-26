Victoria records no new coronavirus cases and no deaths

Melbourne's 14-day rolling average for new cases has now fallen to 3.6, and there are seven "mystery" cases.

In regional Victoria the average remains at 0.2.

It is the first day since June 9 that no new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Victoria.

Victoria’s commander of testing and community engagement, Jeroen Weimar, said 2,100 tests had been processed from the northern suburbs from yesterday and hundreds more would go through laboratories today.

"This is one of the best outcomes we could hope to see, but the only reason we're able to see it is because such a large number of people across the northern suburbs have taken the time since this outbreak was first identified to get tested," Mr Weimar said.

"We want to make sure there are no other chains of transmission out there in our northern suburbs so we can be confident we've run this one to ground and we can give the absolute green light to the next stage of opening up."

The milestone comes after Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday put an announcement on the easing of restrictions in Melbourne on hold while authorities awaited the results of a testing blitz in Melbourne's northern suburbs.

Photo ABC