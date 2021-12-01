Adele announces Las Vegas residency

The singer will perform on Friday and Saturday nights in the Colosseum theatre at Caesars Palace Hotel from 21 January until 16 April 2022.

The British star will take one weekend off in mid-February.

Fans will have to register for pre-sale access before 3 December to be in with a chance of securing tickets for Weekends With Adele.

Tickets will then be available to purchase from 7 December.

Adele is also taking to the stage as part of the BST Hyde Park festival in London on 1 and 2 July.

Last week, Adele's new album, 30, became 2021's best-selling album in its first week of release.