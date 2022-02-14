Adele promises Las Vegas shows will 'absolutely 100%' happen this year

Last month, the singer posted a tearful video the day before her first show, saying it wasn't ready.

She has now told TV host Graham Norton she and her team are working extremely hard to prepare and confirm new dates.

"It has to happen this year because I've got plans for next year," she told him. "Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!"

Adele, who has a nine-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, told Norton's BBC One chat show she would like to have more children.

But she declined to say whether a diamond ring she wore at the Brit Awards earlier this week meant she was engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul. "If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't?" she said.