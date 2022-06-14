Amber Heard speaks about social media 'hate and vitriol' of Johnny Depp trial

Two weeks ago, a jury said her domestic abuse claim was defamatory and false.

Heard, in her first interview since the verdict, said she didn't blame the jury for believing her ex-husband.

They had heard "three weeks of non-stop, relentless testimony" about "how I was a non-credible person", she said.

NBC released a clip of the interview on Monday, with more to be broadcast later this week.

Support for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor far outweighed that for Heard on social media during the trial, with many Depp supporters directing savage criticism at her and her credibility.

Speaking to NBC, the actress said: "I don't care what one thinks about me or what judgements you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors.

"I don't presume the average person should know those things. And so I don't take it personally.

"But even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation.

"You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair."

The jury in Fairfax, Virginia, awarded $10.35m (£8.2m) damages to Depp after finding Heard had defamed him on the central question of domestic abuse. Heard has said she will appeal.

She won one of her counter-claims against him, awarding her $2m (£1.5m) in damages.