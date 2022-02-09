Ballads over bangers as Adele wins big

The singer won best artist, album and song of the year for Easy on Me.

Ed Sheeran was crowned songwriter of the year too at London's O2 Arena, and he performed his hit Bad Habits alongside rockers Bring Me the Horizon.

Dua Lipa won the night's other big prize, as TikTok users voted for her and not Adele as the best pop/R&B act.

It means that for now at least, Robbie Williams is still one gong ahead of Adele as the most-awarded artist in Brits history with 13.

After winning the first of her three awards, for best song, Adele beamed: "I can't believe a piano ballad won up against that many bangers".

Her so-called "divorce album", 30, was the biggest-seller of 2021, shifting more than 600,000 copies in just six weeks, and the star dedicated her award for it to her son and ex-husband.