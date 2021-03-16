Beyoncé and Taylor Swift make history

The star is now the most-awarded woman in Grammys history, overtaking bluegrass singer Alison Krauss.

"I am so honoured, I'm so excited," she said while accepting her record-breaking trophy, for best R&B performance.

Taylor Swift also made history at Sunday's ceremony, by becoming the first female artist ever to win album of the year three times.

The star was rewarded for her lockdown album Folklore - after previously winning with Fearless in 2010 and the pop opus 1989 in 2016.

Only three other artists have ever won the album of the year prize three times: Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.