Beyoncé announces her first album in six years, Renaissance

It will be the follow-up to 2016's Lemonade, a meditation on black identity and marital infidelity that topped multiple end-of-year lists.

Fans had been waiting for the news ever since Beyoncé deleted her social media profile pictures last week.

She put them out of their misery on Thursday morning, by sharing the words "act i … RENAISSANCE" on her accounts.

Streaming sites including Spotify and Apple Music swiftly posted artwork for the record, offering fans the chance to pre-save the release.

Tidal, the company owned by Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z, also shared the information but, crucially, it will not carry the album as an exclusive.

Lemonade, by contrast, was a Tidal exclusive for three years. Beyoncé's joint album with Jay-Z, Everything Is Love, was an exclusive for just two days in 2018.

Now the relationship has been severed, a recognition that the streaming service - which has about a 2% market share - cannot deliver the numbers Beyoncé needs to dominate the charts.

A listing on Apple Music suggests that Renaissance will contain 16 songs. It is not clear whether the title "Act i" means this will be the first of a multiple-album project, or whether the 16 tracks will be released in multiple parts.

Beyoncé's charitable foundation BeyGOOD, tipped fans off that something was coming earlier this week, when it shared a montage of album covers to celebrate Black History Month in the US.

Hidden amongst the records was an image of a gloved hand pointing to the Brandy album B7 - the codename Beyoncé's latest record had been given by her followers.